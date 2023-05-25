Penn State's Lift For Life event is back for its 20th edition this year, the program announced on Thursday.

The annual event is set to take place at 4 p.m. on June 22 on the Lasch Turf Field.

The event will feature two teams competing against each other in several activities. It is open to the public and all fans who attend are encouraged to donate, with proceeds going toward rare disease research.

Penn State's chapter of "Uplifting Athletes" has served as the host for the event across its two decades of existence, accumulating over $1.4 million dollars for the cause across that span.

