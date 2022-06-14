Penn State's "Lift for Life" is making another appearance this summer.

The Nittany Lions announced the annual charity event is set for June 30 on the Lasch Practice Fields, beginning at 5 p.m. and open to the public. Fans in attendance are suggested to donate $10 for adults and $5 for children, with all proceeds supporting the rare disease community and the Penn State Chapter of Uplifting Athletes.

The event is an offense-versus-defense competition where the two sides will compete in a handful of different activities. More than 80 Nittany Lions are expected to participate, led by the newly announced president of Penn State Uplifting Athletes, long snapper Chris Stoll.

Doors are set to open at 4:30 p.m.

