Penn State will wear its white uniforms for the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, the Rose Bowl Game announced Wednesday.

This will be the second straight season the Nittany Lions have donned their white uniforms for a bowl, doing so in the 2022 Outback Bowl against Arkansas.

In 2017, the last time Penn State played in the Rose Bowl, the blue and white wore its navy blue uniforms against USC. Penn State last wore the white uniforms in the Rose Bowl in 2009 also versus USC.

