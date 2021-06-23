Penn State will be playing in front of a large crowd for the first time since its 2019 Cotton Bowl win.

Wisconsin Athletics announced it will be opening up Camp Randall Stadium to full capacity in 2021, starting with its opener against Penn State on September 4th.

The Nittany Lions are 4-6 all-time in Madison but won the last matchup between the two teams 22-10 at Beaver Stadium in 2018.

