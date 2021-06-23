Football Team, Wisconsin-PSU

The Penn State football team rushes the field before the game against Wisconsin at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. No. 21 Penn State defeated Wisconsin 22-10.

 Courtney Taylor

Penn State will be playing in front of a large crowd for the first time since its 2019 Cotton Bowl win.

Wisconsin Athletics announced it will be opening up Camp Randall Stadium to full capacity in 2021, starting with its opener against Penn State on September 4th.

The Nittany Lions are 4-6 all-time in Madison but won the last matchup between the two teams 22-10 at Beaver Stadium in 2018.

