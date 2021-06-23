Penn State will be playing in front of a large crowd for the first time since its 2019 Cotton Bowl win.
Wisconsin Athletics announced it will be opening up Camp Randall Stadium to full capacity in 2021, starting with its opener against Penn State on September 4th.
Can't wait to be back home https://t.co/pN117jGnSS— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) June 23, 2021
The Nittany Lions are 4-6 all-time in Madison but won the last matchup between the two teams 22-10 at Beaver Stadium in 2018.
