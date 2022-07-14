Playing on the road is already hard enough, but factor in a united crowd committed to a certain theme, and it makes it that much harder.

The White Out is consistently ranked as one of the toughest environments to play in for that reason, although it’s far from the only crowd-aligned game in the Big Ten. Penn State has plenty of them set for this season's road schedule.

Purdue announced that Penn State will be its "Blackout" opponent for the season opener, giving the Nittany Lions a tough task right out of the gate.

Purdue is the first of a slew of Penn State opponents that have a theme planned for when the blue and white arrive in town.

The Nittany Lions will walk into Auburn’s Jordan-Hare stadium in front of an orange crowd as part of the Tigers’ "All Auburn, All Orange" game.

Almost exactly a month later, Penn State will head to Ann Arbor to face off against Michigan and its "Maize Out" crowd full of yellow.

Then, in the blue and white’s second-to-last game of the season, it’ll head to Rutgers as the Scarlet Knight’s Senior Day opponent.

As of July 13, the only road game that the Nittany Lions will face a normal crowd in is against Indiana, but that's subject to change.

