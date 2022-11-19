Penn State released the kickoff time for its last regular-season game against Michigan State next Saturday.

The Nittany Lions will face the Spartans in Beaver Stadium at 4 p.m. to close out the 2022 regular season with hopes of double-digit wins on the line. The matchup will also double as Penn State’s Senior Day.

One more go in Beaver Stadium! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/QIkVREgaa9 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 20, 2022

The game will be broadcast on FS1.

