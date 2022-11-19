Penn State Football Vs. Rutgers, Warm-up

Wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (5) catches the ball during warm-up exercises before the Penn State football game against Rutgers at SHI Stadium on Saturday, Nov, 19, 2022 in Piscataway, NJ. The Nittany Lions won 55-10.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State released the kickoff time for its last regular-season game against Michigan State next Saturday.

The Nittany Lions will face the Spartans in Beaver Stadium at 4 p.m. to close out the 2022 regular season with hopes of double-digit wins on the line. The matchup will also double as Penn State’s Senior Day.

The game will be broadcast on FS1.

