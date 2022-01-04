One of Penn State’s key defensive pieces has announced his next move after suffering a season-ending injury in 2021.

Defensive tackle and senior captain PJ Mustipher announced he’ll return to the Nittany Lions for a fifth season via Twitter on Tuesday.

Mustipher was enjoying a breakout 2021 season before an undisclosed injury against Iowa kept him sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

Through just five games, he had already broken his career high with 16 solo tackles.

Having been with the program since 2018, Mustipher should provide first-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz with a unique blend of leadership and on-field success.

