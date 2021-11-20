Penn State football senior defensive end Jesse Luketa appears to indicate decision to leave following season

Penn State hybrid defender Jesse Luketa seems to be playing his final game in Beaver Stadium and heading to the NFL.

Luketa announced via his Twitter that the Rutgers game would be his final game in Beaver Stadium, indicating that he will be departing Penn State following this year.

Luketa has 47 total tackles and six tackles for loss and even picked up a pick-six in 2021 after the Ottawa, Ontario, native made the transition from linebacker to defensive end this season.

