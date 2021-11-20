You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Penn State football senior defensive end Jesse Luketa appears to indicate decision to leave following season

Penn State football vs. Illinois, Jacobs (23) & Luketa (40)

Linebackers Curtis Jacobs (23) and Jesse Luketa (40) celebrate Luketa’s sack during Penn State football's homecoming game against Illinois at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Fighting Illini bested the Nittany Lions 20-18 in nine periods of overtime.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State hybrid defender Jesse Luketa seems to be playing his final game in Beaver Stadium and heading to the NFL.

Luketa announced via his Twitter that the Rutgers game would be his final game in Beaver Stadium, indicating that he will be departing Penn State following this year.

Luketa has 47 total tackles and six tackles for loss and even picked up a pick-six in 2021 after the Ottawa, Ontario, native made the transition from linebacker to defensive end this season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters