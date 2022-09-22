He hasn’t even fielded a snap yet, but Penn State walk-on quarterback Chad Powers already has a merch drop.

Win Shirt has released exclusive Powers T-shirts, saying “Think fast, run fast.” listed at $25, $15 of which will directly benefit Nittany Lion walk-ons.

You asked... we delivered. 👀💥PLUS $15 from every sale directly benefits @PennStateFball run-ons.Get yours here ↓↓↓ — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 22, 2022

Powers was the alias of former NFL quarterback Eli Manning when he posed as a walk-on tryout for his ESPN+ series

Eli's Places."

The shirts come in three different designs with various versions of Powers words and likeness.

