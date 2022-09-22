Penn State football practice, Franklin

Head Coach James Franklin speaks to the media during the Penn State football team's practice at Holuba Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Caleb Craig

He hasn’t even fielded a snap yet, but Penn State walk-on quarterback Chad Powers already has a merch drop.

Win Shirt has released exclusive Powers T-shirts, saying “Think fast, run fast.” listed at $25, $15 of which will directly benefit Nittany Lion walk-ons.

Powers was the alias of former NFL quarterback Eli Manning when he posed as a walk-on tryout for his ESPN+ series 

Eli's Places."

The shirts come in three different designs with various versions of Powers words and likeness.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags