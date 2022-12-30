Penn State has a bit of a different animal ahead of it in the Rose Bowl playing Utah, the first matchup between the two in program history and Penn State’s first Pac-12 matchup since 2017.

The Ute defense, however, may not be a totally different animal from what Penn State has already seen in 2022, comparing it to both his own team’s defense and its Week 1 opponent, Purdue.

“They're very similar to our defense. Physical, fast, strong, aggressive at the point of attack, especially up front. They play low as well in general just because of how aggressive they are,” Sean Clifford said Thursday morning. “To them as a defense, [I’ve been] very impressed. I can't say enough about how their team is. It just seems like they're very well coached.”

Utah has been extremely effective at creating pressure on opposing offenses all year long, racking up 38 sacks on the year.

A big part of that number has been Utah’s ability to load the box and blitz often because of strong play from its cornerbacks and safeties. That’s another similarity, perhaps unfortunately so, between both teams: They’re each missing their top cornerback. Joey Porter Jr. has opted out of the game for Penn State, while Clark Phillips III has done so for Utah.

That may have an impact on the way Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley is able to operate on Monday, but regardless, Penn State offensive coordinator knows holding off Ute pressure starts with running the football.

“What are your best runs? How are you going to take out any problem blitzes? Those are the first things that you go through,” Yurcich said. “You start with the analytics and the numbers and the breakdowns. What's the highest percentage blitz to what formations? If you can, [you] try to manipulate a formation to avoid a certain blitz… There's a lot of work that goes into it.”

Utah has been equally strong in stopping the run as it has been in creating pressure this season, finishing 16th in the FBS in rushing yards allowed per game. Those numbers might go a little deeper than meets the eye, though.

While the Utes have held opponents to low rushing totals, they’ve also faced the seventh-least number of rushing attempts on the year.

Utah’s top two leading tacklers are safeties, which could mean a handful of things. Either they’re really talented, Utah puts them in the box a ton or opposing rushers make it to the second level more times than not. In this case, it’s probably a combination of them all.

Scalley knows Penn State will pound the rock, just like Yurcich said, with Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. The Ute defense has succeeded against the run for most of the year, but it hasn’t necessarily faced as reputable an attack as Penn State will throw its way.

“I think they're well-rounded and a tough defense,” Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley said, “but if we execute the way we know how to, we should come out on top.”

