Penn State’s nine-overtime loss to unranked Illinois didn’t help its case in this week’s AP Poll by any means.

The Nittany Lions fell 13 spots to No. 20 after the 20-18 defeat. It’s their lowest ranking since being No. 19 to open the season.

The blue and white’s upcoming opponent, Ohio State, took care of Indiana in dominant fashion Saturday and moved up one spot to No. 4.

