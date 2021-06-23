As the 2021 season draws closer and closer, preseason honors lists are starting to fly off the press.

Penn State was well-represented on Phil Steele’s preseason All-Big Ten teams, featuring 10 Nittany Lions on the list.

Offensive lineman Rasheed Walker and safety Jaquan Brisker garnered first-team honors, while wide receiver/punt returner Jahan Dotson and offensive lineman Mike Miranda found their names on the second-team list.

Offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, defensive end Arnold Ebiketie and linebacker Ellis Brooks represented the Nittany Lions on the third team, and tight end Brenton Strange, linebacker Brandon Smith and snapper Chris Stoll rounded out the group on the fourth team.

