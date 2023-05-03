 Skip to main content
Penn State football secures transfer commitment from former Old Dominion defensive lineman Alonzo Ford Jr.

Penn State Blue and White game 2023

Coach James Franklin ahead of the Blue and White game in Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa on Saturday, April 15th, 2023.

 Jordan Thomas

Penn State locked up a transfer portal pickup for its defensive line on Wednesday.

After two years at Old Dominion, Alonzo Ford Jr. sought a change of scenery and made a jump to the Power Five, leaving behind former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne.

Ford racked up 72 tackles and four sacks, adding a forced fumble in his abbreviated Monarch career.

The former 3-star recruit from Virginia chose to head out of the state, adding more depth to a veteran heavy position at Penn State.

