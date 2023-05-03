Penn State football secures transfer commitment from former Old Dominion defensive lineman Alonzo Ford Jr.

Penn State locked up a transfer portal pickup for its defensive line on Wednesday.
After two years at Old Dominion, Alonzo Ford Jr. sought a change of scenery and made a jump to the Power Five, leaving behind former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne.
Blessed and excited Let’s get to work!! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/CvjRmF5eqq— Alonzo_ford (@AlonzoFord2) May 4, 2023
Ford racked up 72 tackles and four sacks, adding a forced fumble in his abbreviated Monarch career.
The former 3-star recruit from Virginia chose to head out of the state, adding more depth to a veteran heavy position at Penn State.
