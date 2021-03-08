Penn State has doubled up at the quarterback spot in its 2022 recruiting class.

Four-star pro-style prospect Drew Allar announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions Monday morning, becoming the second field general to unofficially join James Franklin’s program behind fellow 4-star Beau Pribula.

Allar committed to Penn State over Notre Dame, Michigan and Tennessee, among others.

At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, the Medina, Ohio, native is the 10th-ranked pro style quarterback in his class, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

With Allar’s decision, Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class sits at No. 5 in the nation behind just one other Big Ten program in Ohio State — that boasts the top-ranked class in the country.

