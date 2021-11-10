The strength of Penn State’s 2021 team is undoubtedly its defense, and that side of the ball has stood out for a long time around Happy Valley. What hasn’t stood out so much, however — the secondary groups the Nittany Lions roll out on defense.

This year, that’s not the case.

Penn State’s secondary is among the most suffocating in the sport right now, backed up by the group’s No. 8 ranking in national passing efficiency defense.

The position is one of the most experienced for James Franklin, too, with three seniors and a redshirt sophomore who already has two years of starting experience.

Safety Ji’Ayir Brown, who contributed to this season’s dominance with a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor following the Maryland win, said the secondary’s best traits lie in its experience.

“The best thing about our secondary is the grit and experience,” Brown said. “With Joey Porter and Tariq Castro-Fields and [Jaquan] Brisker, these are all veteran guys, experienced guys and these guys are the ultimate competitors.

“When you’ve got a group like this, who's willing to compete at every level and every second in the game, you're gonna have a very tough secondary to go against if you're the opposing team.”

Aside from Porter Jr., Castro-Fields, Brisker and Brown, redshirt sophomore Daequan Hardy has stepped up in the nickel cornerback role for his first year of starting playing time.

He may not be as heralded as the big four in Penn State’s secondary, but he has certainly shined when called on and made a number of splash plays, including boasting a tied-for-team-lead six pass breakups on the season.

Having Hardy step into the nickel spot has rounded out the group extremely well this season.

“I feel DaeDae really stepped into the nickel role. I feel like he really mastered that position for us and for this defense, and he's been a real big key part of our success as a defense,” Porter Jr. said. “He's the definition of playing his role. I feel like he knew his role, and he played it well. He mastered it in my opinion.

The largest downfall for the Nittany Lions thus far has been penalties, and they reared their ugly head again on Saturday against the Terrapins — even going so far as to reverse a Brisker interception late in the game.

That tends to come with the physical brand of defense Porter Jr., Castro-Fields and company want to play from their secondary posts

Porter Jr. isn’t shying away from his mistakes, and the upcoming week against a highly ranked Michigan team is a golden opportunity to put it all together.

“I've been hit with some penalties lately that I know I need to work on,” Porter Jr. said. “I feel like they could be fixed, and I feel like this is the best game for me to show that I've worked on my craft and fixed my mistakes in the past.”

Following the win at Maryland, Castro-Fields touched on just how difficult it can be for him and Porter Jr. to stick to a physical style of play without drawing laundry onto the field.

“[It's] just being physical at the line, but then when it's time to run downfield just trusting our speed [and] not getting too handsy, but it's a fine line,” Castro-Fields said. “[It's] something that we both need to still work on.”

Porter Jr. said on Tuesday the group has been focusing heavily on doing drills with gloves on or holding tennis balls — even going as far as wearing oven mitts — to try and cut down on some of the penalties they’ve seen this season.

“We really emphasized being physical as a defense this year,” Porter Jr. said. “I'll take those penalties to the chin and just work to fix them.”

It’s safe to say the rest of the Nittany Lions don’t want Porter Jr. to change a whole lot about his current brand of football, though.

“Joey Porter, man, he is the ultimate competitor. He might be the most competitive guy on the defense,” Brown said. “He loves to compete. He loves the one-on-one matchups he gets. He loves to go against the best. It's a blessing to have a corner like him [and] to be able to watch him play and watch him do the things that he does very well.”

If he gets down on a rep in practice, Brown said Porter Jr. won’t let it get to him — he’ll play it off as the other guy “getting lucky.”

When his athletic frame, ball skills and competitive nature all combine into a high-level of play, Porter Jr.'s teammates can’t help but praise one of the leaders of the defensive unit.

“When he gets to talking and he gets to acting like himself, he's probably the most unstoppable corner in the nation,” Brown said.

