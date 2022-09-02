With two lockdown corners and a loaded safeties room, Penn State’s secondary mostly delivered to its high expectations against Purdue on Thursday night.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. — a projected 2023 first-round NFL Draft pick — is the main attraction of the Nittany Lions’ defensive backs. Despite this, the Boilermakers didn’t refrain from putting him in positions to make plays, targeting him numerous times.

“I take it as a challenge. They want to keep trying me, then I have to make them pay,” Porter Jr. said postgame. “I didn't make them pay with a turnover, but I made them pay with my presence on the field.”

While his presence did enough down the stretch — playing an essential role in holding Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell to just seven of 20 on fourth-quarter pass attempts — Porter Jr. almost made the play of the game in the first quarter.

On 2nd and 7 at Purdue’s 12-yard line, O’Connell whipped a pass that hit the chest of Porter Jr. and popped out, landing in the hands of intended receiver T.J. Sheffield for a first down.

If he holds onto the ball, Porter Jr. likely takes it to the house for a pick-six.

“I know there were some picks out there that I could have got, so we're just gonna work on it and come back next week,” Porter Jr. said.

He may not have tallied an interception this week, but Porter Jr. did recover a fumble forced by safety Zakee Wheatley late in the second quarter.

This turnover proved pivotal for the Nittany Lions, who scored a touchdown to go up by double-digits at the half.

Contrary to the performance of the secondary, Penn State’s pass rushing often failed to apply pressure in the backfield, relying on the defensive backs to bail the defense out — but James Franklin doesn’t want you to read too far into the stats from his edge.

“[O’Connell] gets the ball out quickly,” Franklin said. “Very few people get a ton of sacks against these guys. They do a really good job with it.”

A ton of sacks is one thing, though, and the Nittany Lions failed to collect one until the fourth quarter — when the edge finally came alive.

Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher played his first game since he was injured during Week 6 at Iowa last season and detailed how tricky it was to get to O’Connell.

“Purdue has a tremendous offensive scheme,” Mustipher said. “We understood that we might not be able to get there early, but if we just kept going then it would open up for us.”

And open up it did, with Penn State delivering two late-game hurries — one which was labeled as a sack and one as an incompletion.

The sack, Penn State’s second of the game, came on 1st and 10 with 41 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz made a gutsy call, ordering a cornerback blitz, which led cornerback Johnny Dixon right into the backfield for a 10-yard loss.

Despite picking up the first down on that set, Purdue’s time was running low — seven seconds to be exact — which was all Maryland defensive end transfer Chop Robinson needed to enter the backfield and disrupt O’Connell’s final attempt at victory.

“We were able to get sacks when it mattered most,” Franklin said. “Obviously we have to build on it.”

