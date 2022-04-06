The transfer portal may sound like a gateway to a mythical realm, but in today’s college football landscape it is very, very real.

With 15 fall participants departing for NFL bids plus the 15 other transfer portal entrants, Penn State’s roster is extremely thin as the summer approaches.

James Franklin made light of his current situation at offensive line last week, a group he said has been “low” on the number of physical participants.

While the offensive line should eventually fill up once Cornell transfer Hunter Nourzad and Penn State’s three signees arrive, there’s another positional group that Franklin said has been a bit behind this spring: defensive end.

“Between developing the guys we have and then obviously we're looking into the portal a little bit for that as well,” Franklin said Wednesday, “we got to find somebody that can come in and help us with edge pressure and affect the quarterback.”

With 2021 mainstays Arnold Ebiketie and Jesse Luketa moving on to the NFL, the Nittany Lions are now left with just three edge rushers realistically competing for starting spots.

Adisa Isaac — who missed last season’s entirety with an undisclosed injury — is the “one guy that flashes consistently,” Franklin said.

The other two, Nick Tarburton and Smith Vilbert, have not been put on the same pedestal.

“Smith Vilbert obviously had three sacks in the bowl game, but he needs to be more consistent,” Franklin said. “Tarburton is kind of a guy who's gonna wear people down and do it with effort and do it with motor… We probably need to continue to kind of grow his toolbox of moves on the perimeter.”

Spring practice, maybe most essentially, is the beginning of competition among positional groups.

Even for those who may not have a realistic shot at starting Week 1, the spring can rev the engines of those down the depth chart, providing some motivation prior to summer.

With miniscule numbers across certain groups, this ultimate competition becomes abysmal.

One potential silver lining for Franklin, however, is that his program is not alone in this regard.

“There's a lot of programs across the country that are really struggling with depth,” Franklin said. “Spring games across the country have been modified because they don't have the depth to do a traditional spring game.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Former Penn State defensive tackle Robert Windsor announces retirement from football Citing injuries, former Penn State defensive tackle Robert Windsor is hanging up his cleats.

Bringing in transfers for depth and additional spark is no uncommon practice, but doing so this late in the year is.

Franklin said he’s looking for a route “very similar” to the one Penn State used with Arnold Ebiketie, bringing someone in for just a year to boost production.

However, not every transfer can come in with the same immediate success as Ebiketie or even defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo, presenting another challenge for Franklin and new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

“You got to find the right fit,” Diaz said. “You have to know why they're leaving. You have to know what they're looking for because you don't want to bring a problem into your program.”

While searching for immediate success within the transfer portal can be a risk, there are coaches who believe developing young talent can be even riskier, Franklin said.

“You talk about programs that say they're gonna sign 12 to 15 players out of the transfer portal,” Franklin said. “Those guys have probably a better chance to come in and impact right away compared to the long term of recruiting a high school player and letting them develop.”

Recruiting used to coincide with high school talent, now the term has expanded to the college level.

Whether Franklin agrees or not with other coaches who believe the portal is a less-risky option than the long-term development route, he doesn’t really have a choice in the long run.

Like he said last season, “you have to be willing to compete 365 days a year with what everybody is doing.”

Whether on the basis of recruiting, NIL or facilities, pieces are moving every day, and the programs that can keep up with the pace of change are the ones who will ultimately come out on top.

“There's no doubt that the landscape of college football has changed dramatically,” Franklin said.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE