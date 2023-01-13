Penn State’s safety room will return a veteran leader in 2023.

Keaton Ellis announced his intention to return for a fifth season with the Nittany Lions on Instagram Friday evening.

Ellis has played 43 games in his Penn State career and started opposite fellow safety Ji’Ayir Brown in 2022.

The State College native will have one more season to suit up for his hometown school and will be a figure of leadership in the Nittany Lions’ secondary.

