Ji’Ayir Brown makes it back-to-back years where a Penn State safety has had his named called.

Brown was selected with the No. 87 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the San Fransisco 49ers.

The two-time captain played both strong and free safety at Penn State, playing in free in 2021 and strong in 2022.

At free safety, Brown was tied for the most interceptions in the FBS with six and over his three seasons at Penn State he had his mits on 15 takeaways.

The Trenton, New Jersey, native racked up 74 total tackles and 56 solos, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries.

Brown’s 10 interceptions over three seasons helped Penn State, now he wil look to help his new team.

