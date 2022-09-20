Penn State has played three weeks of college football, and the team has already had two players recognized as national defensive players of the week, the most recent of which was announced on Tuesday.

Safety Ji’Ayir Brown was awarded as the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the Nittany Lions’ 41-12 win over Auburn. Brown did a little bit of everything in the nonconference win, recording an interception, a forced fumble, one sack and five total tackles.

ᴛɪɢ ᴛɪᴍᴇ 🏈⏰🔥 pic.twitter.com/6Bz4oIRIy5 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 20, 2022

Brown’s recognition comes two weeks after Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was recognized as the Bednarik Award’s National Defensive Player of the Week after the Nittany Lions’ season opener against Purdue.

Penn State’s secondary was seen as a strength for the team, and after three weeks of play the defensive backs have backed up the offseason hype with two national awards.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE