Penn State Football vs. Villanova, Brown (16)

Safety Ji'Ayir Brown (16) runs the ball during Penn State football's game against Villanova at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Penn State beat Villanova 38-17.

 Nick Stonesifer

Jahan Dotson wasn't the only Penn Stater grabbing weekly honors after the Maryland win.

Safety Ji'Ayir Brown was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the first weekly award of his Penn State career.

The safety had an interception, a fumble recovery and a team-high nine tackles against the Terrapins.

Brown's interception cam late in the fourth quarter, and he returned it 87 yards for a touchdown to help close the door on a Maryland comeback.

