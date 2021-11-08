Jahan Dotson wasn't the only Penn Stater grabbing weekly honors after the Maryland win.

Safety Ji'Ayir Brown was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the first weekly award of his Penn State career.

Week 10's Defensive Player of the Week: Ji’Ayir Brown of @PennStateFball ◽ Recorded 2 takeaways and a team-high 9 tackles in the 31-14 win at MD◽ Intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter and returned it 87 yards for a TD🗞️ https://t.co/UcTgpVOg30 pic.twitter.com/bPKwYOkscR — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 8, 2021

The safety had an interception, a fumble recovery and a team-high nine tackles against the Terrapins.

Brown's interception cam late in the fourth quarter, and he returned it 87 yards for a touchdown to help close the door on a Maryland comeback.

