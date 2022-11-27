PSU vs. MSU 11/26/22, Tiig and Franklin hug

Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown (16) hugs Penn State head coach James Franklin during senior day festivities prior to Penn State Football’s game vs. Michigan State on Saturday Nov. 26, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lions beat the Michigan State Spartans 35-16.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State might not know its bowl game yet, but fifth-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown knows a bowl game that he will participate in.

Brown accepted his invite to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, which will be on Feb. 4, 2023.

Brown is the first Penn State player to accept his invitation for 2023, and there were four players who played in the game last year: Jordan Stout, Jesse Luketa, Tariq Castro-Fields and Arnold Ebiketie.

Brown has 66 tackles, three interceptions and three sacks this season for Penn State. He also had a scoop and score against Rutgers.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags