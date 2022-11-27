Penn State might not know its bowl game yet, but fifth-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown knows a bowl game that he will participate in.
Brown accepted his invite to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, which will be on Feb. 4, 2023.
🔵⚪️ OFFICIAL! DB Ji'Ayir Brown @_Tiig2 from @PennStateFball is heading to the 2023 Senior Bowl!!! #WeAre #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/tJdolv4Djv— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 27, 2022
Brown is the first Penn State player to accept his invitation for 2023, and there were four players who played in the game last year: Jordan Stout, Jesse Luketa, Tariq Castro-Fields and Arnold Ebiketie.
Brown has 66 tackles, three interceptions and three sacks this season for Penn State. He also had a scoop and score against Rutgers.
