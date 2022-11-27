Penn State might not know its bowl game yet, but fifth-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown knows a bowl game that he will participate in.

Brown accepted his invite to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, which will be on Feb. 4, 2023.

Brown is the first Penn State player to accept his invitation for 2023, and there were four players who played in the game last year: Jordan Stout, Jesse Luketa, Tariq Castro-Fields and Arnold Ebiketie.

Brown has 66 tackles, three interceptions and three sacks this season for Penn State. He also had a scoop and score against Rutgers.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE