Penn State Football vs. Rutgers_Brisker

Safety Jaquan Brisker (1) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) wait for the play to start during Penn State football's game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State beat Rutgers 28-0.

 Nick Stonesifer

No more No. 1 for safety Jaquan Brisker, as he has a new look on his new team.

The Chicago Bears announced that their second-round pick, Brisker, will wear No. 9 as a rookie.

Though Brisker wore No. 1 for the past two seasons in Happy Valley, the number was already taken in Chicago by quarterback Justin Fields, who played his college ball at Ohio State.

Brisker was the third Penn State player off the board as the No. 48 overall pick in Round 2 by the Bears.

