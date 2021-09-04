While Penn State’s offense stayed quiet for most of its 16-10 win over Wisconsin, a couple of key factors stood out for the Nittany Lion defense Saturday.

The x-factor in the team’s gritty victory? Toughness — specifically the toughness of one of Penn State’s most impactful players: Jaquan Brisker.

After foregoing the NFL Draft to return for his senior year, Brisker is already defining himself as one of the top safeties in the country following Saturday’s win.

In the red zone with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter and Wisconsin in position to tie the game, Brisker intercepted a pass from Badger quarterback Graham Mertz and returned the ball 41 yards — putting Penn State in a great place to run the clock down and get a win in its season opener.

But more impressive for Brisker on Saturday was battling injuries throughout the contest, yet still finding himself on the field when the Nittany Lions needed it most.

“It’s a testament to who he is as a football player,” defensive lineman PJ Mustipher said. “He battled through injuries and got a pick. That’s just the type of player Brizzy is.”

In terms of the safety position as a whole, Brisker and fellow Lackawanna product Ji’Ayir Brown put on a clinic in the secondary.

“I thought both Brisker and [Brown] were fantastic today,” James Franklin said. “A bunch of playmaking and production out of our safeties, which we haven't had in a long time in terms of turnovers.”

While Brisker came up with the interception in crunch time, he almost found himself with another turnover, falling on a first-quarter fumble forced by defensive end Arnold Ebiketie. However, the play was reversed and called an incomplete pass.

Of course, Ebiketie said he “hoped” the fumble would’ve stood, but called the reversal “no big deal.”

As for Brisker, the same mentality was taken when he left the game with cramps.

When he was put on the medical bike after his first, second and third in-game injuries, Brisker focused on his mindset through adversity.

“What was going through my head was just ‘Breathe,’” Brisker said. “I knew I wanted to go back out there, but it just wasn’t the time. Just keep your head up and they keep cheering [my teammates] on.”

While remaining calm on the sidelines, watching his team fight for its first win of the season may seem difficult, it’s nothing new to Brisker, who said he learned to stay calm through his upbringing.

“I got it from the foundation of the Brisker household,” he said. “Just my mother, the way she raised me and my father too.”

What sets Brisker apart from other players is he doesn’t just use his mindset to his advantage when he’s faced with physical adversity, like injuries.

Brisker is a teammate-proclaimed brilliant football mind, who’s knowledge of the game makes himself and the team around him better.

An example of Brisker’s football IQ came in the huddle prior to his fourth-quarter interception.

“I told Ji’Ayir, watch for the ‘stick ‘n nod,’” Brisker said “They ran it earlier when I wasn’t in the game, but I was watching from the sidelines.

“I knew that they loved No. 84, so I figured I’d favor his side. Once he threw it, I made the play.”

Despite the game being on the line prior to Wisconsin’s fourth-and-eight snap, which led to his interception, Brisker said he remained “very calm” — just as he had been on the sidelines and in the pre-snap huddle.

“It was just like practice,” Brisker said. “I’m always on the jugs and always having someone throw to me, so it was just natural.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State football’s offense provides answers when it needed it most Penn State trotted into the halftime locker room at Camp Randall on Saturday with a zero on …