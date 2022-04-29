Jaquan Brisker's journey from Lackawanna College has reached its peak.

The former Penn State safety, Brisker, was drafted by the Chicago Bears with the No. 48 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brisker’s versatility as a safety makes him appealing, as he’s strong in coverage and in the run. Over his three-year career in Happy Valley, he worked to the tune of 152 tackles, 19 passes defensed, five interceptions and seven tackles for loss.

A two-time All-American, the Pittsburgh native fell farther than expected in the draft. He was the fifth safety taken behind Kyle Hamilton, Daxton Hill, Lewis Cine, Jalen Pitre.

