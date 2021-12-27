Penn State football safety Jaquan Brisker opts out of Outback Bowl, enters 2022 NFL Draft

Penn State will be without one of its starting safeties in the 2022 Outback Bowl.

Jaquan Brisker announced his intentions to forego the bowl game with plans to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft on Monday, joining linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks.

Thank you Penn State, I love you with all my heart Nittany Nation… Forever a Nittany Lion! #WeAre #LLL pic.twitter.com/KLhgC3OG9V — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) December 27, 2021

The fifth-year senior started every game for the past two seasons — totaling 152 tackles, 19 pass deflections and five interceptions through 2020-21 and earning All-American nods last season.

Brisker played at Lackawanna Community College from 2017-18 before joining the Nittany Lions in 2019.

