Penn State football safety Jaquan Brisker opts out of Outback Bowl, enters 2022 NFL Draft

Penn State Football vs. Rutgers_Brisker

Safety Jaquan Brisker (1) during the Alma Mater after Penn State football's game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State beat Rutgers 28-0.

 Nick Stonesifer

Penn State will be without one of its starting safeties in the 2022 Outback Bowl.

Jaquan Brisker announced his intentions to forego the bowl game with plans to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft on Monday, joining linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks.

The fifth-year senior started every game for the past two seasons — totaling 152 tackles, 19 pass deflections and five interceptions through 2020-21 and earning All-American nods last season.

Brisker played at Lackawanna Community College from 2017-18 before joining the Nittany Lions in 2019.

