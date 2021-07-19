Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker could be in line to take home some pretty hefty hardware at the end of the season.

Brisker was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award preseason watch list Monday. The award is presented to the best defensive player in college football each year.

Brisker would be the fourth Nittany Lion to receive the award, joining LaVar Arrington, Paul Posluszny and Dan Connor.

The former Lackawanna safety was also named as a preseason first team All-Big Ten selection and a preseason All-American.

