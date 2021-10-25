Penn State football vs. Illinois, Brisker (1)

Safety Jaquan Brisker (1) raises his arm to fans during Penn State football's homecoming game against Illinois at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Fighting Illini bested the Nittany Lions 20-18 in nine periods of overtime.

 Lily LaRegina

There weren't many bright spots for Penn State this Saturday, but safety Jaquan Brisker continues to garner national attention for his play.

Brisker was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award Monday, which is annually given to the nation’s best defensive back.

The Pittsburgh native has 33 total tackles, two interceptions and four passes defensed so far in 2021.

