There weren't many bright spots for Penn State this Saturday, but safety Jaquan Brisker continues to garner national attention for his play.

Brisker was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award Monday, which is annually given to the nation’s best defensive back.

.@JaquanBrisker is one of 12 semifinalists for the @JimThorpeAward, recognizing the top DB in college football 💪#WeAre pic.twitter.com/s76spwe9pU — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 25, 2021

The Pittsburgh native has 33 total tackles, two interceptions and four passes defensed so far in 2021.

