Jaquan brisker back

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker at practice on Saturday August 7, 2021.

 Will Aguirre

Jaquan Brisker is continuing to receive national preseason recognition.

The senior safety was named a preseason second-team AP All-American after a strong 2020 season for Penn State.

Brisker led all defensive backs in tackles for the Nittany Lions last year with 57, recording one interception as well.

The Pittsburgh native was selected to Pro Football Focus’ first-team All-American list a season ago.

