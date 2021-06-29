Penn State Football vs MSU, Brisker (1) warm-ups

Safety Jaquan Brisker (1) catches a ball during warm-ups before Penn State football’s game against Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 39-24.

 Lily LaRegina

After being named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Big Ten first team this past weekend, Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker received another significant preseason honor.

Brisker was named to the Pro Football Focus preseason All-American second team.

Brisker earned PFF All-American first team honors following the 2020 season, racking up postseason honors from four other polls on top of it.

The former Lackawanna Falcon joined James Franklin’s program as a member of the 2019 recruiting class.

Since becoming a Nittany Lion, Brisker has appeared in 22 games, starting in nine.

