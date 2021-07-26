After an All-Big Ten third team selection for his efforts in 2020, safety Jaquan Brisker has continued to rack up honors over the 2021 offseason.

This time around, Brisker has been named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award watch list, which is given annually to the nation’s top defensive back.

He was recently named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list as well, which is given to the best defender each year.

With the lowest missed tackle percentage at 1.7% out of all safeties in 2020, Brisker is setting himself up as one of the top safeties in the country.

