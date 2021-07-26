Penn State Football vs MSU, Brisker (1) warm-ups

Safety Jaquan Brisker (1) catches a ball during warm-ups before Penn State football’s game against Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 39-24.

After an All-Big Ten third team selection for his efforts in 2020, safety Jaquan Brisker has continued to rack up honors over the 2021 offseason.

This time around, Brisker has been named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award watch list, which is given annually to the nation’s top defensive back.

He was recently named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list as well, which is given to the best defender each year.

With the lowest missed tackle percentage at 1.7% out of all safeties in 2020, Brisker is setting himself up as one of the top safeties in the country.

