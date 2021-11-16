You are the owner of this article.
Penn State football safety Jaquan Brisker becomes 2nd Nittany Lion to accept Senior Bowl invite

Safety Jaquan Brisker (1) raises his arm to fans during Penn State football's homecoming game against Illinois at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Fighting Illini bested the Nittany Lions 20-18 in nine periods of overtime.

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker will be heading to the Reese’s Senior Bowl following this season.

Brisker has officially accepted his invite to the senior bowl and will compete with a number of other seniors around the nation on Feb. 5 in Mobile, Alabama.

The Pittsburgh native has 44 total tackles along with two interceptions and four passes defensed this year and continues to be on the radar of many NFL draft scouts.

Brisker joins teammate Jesse Luketa as the Nittany Lion representatives playing in the annual contest so far.

