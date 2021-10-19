Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker received some significant national praise on Tuesday afternoon.

Halfway through the 2021 campaign, Brisker has been selected to The AP Midseason All-America Team and is the Nittany Lions’ lone representative.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Texas running back Bijan Robinson headline the AP Midseason All-America Team.Full team presented by @askRegions: https://t.co/8KUZaQrHW5 pic.twitter.com/A3FltR6PXd — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 19, 2021

The Pittsburgh native has 25 total tackles along with two interceptions and three passes defensed so far this year.

Other Big Ten players on the list include Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum and Matt Hankins, and Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

