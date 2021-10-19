Penn State football vs. Villanova, high-five

Jaquan Brisker (#1) high-fives P.J. Mustipher (#97) during Penn State football's game against Villanova at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Penn State beat Villanova 38-17.

 Ariana Krammes

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker received some significant national praise on Tuesday afternoon.

Halfway through the 2021 campaign, Brisker has been selected to The AP Midseason All-America Team and is the Nittany Lions’ lone representative.

The Pittsburgh native has 25 total tackles along with two interceptions and three passes defensed so far this year.

Other Big Ten players on the list include Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum and Matt Hankins, and Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

