Penn State safeties coach Anthony Poindexter has had a successful first year developing the Nittany Lions' secondary, but he'll be honored for his accomplishments as a player this weekend.

On Saturday, his alma mater Virginia, the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame will honor Poindexter's 2020 Hall of Fame selection with an on-campus salute during the Cavaliers matchup with Duke.

Poindexter will receive a Hall of Fame plaque that will stay on display at Virginia.

Poindexter is one of three Cavaliers to rack up three first-team All-American honors and is the fifth to earn a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame.

