Penn State achieved a goal it sets out to complete every week on Saturday afternoon, going 1-0 by picking up a win against FCS opponent Villanova at Beaver Stadium.

But while the Nittany Lions remain undefeated and are in prime position to make a significant run at a championship this season, it didn’t satisfy their expectations.

Inconsistency among certain positional groups like the running game, tight ends and offensive line have become a small issue for James Franklin’s team, but there’s one area that seems to be continuously hitting its stride.

The Penn State wide receivers, led by reigning Big Ten receiving yards leader Jahan Dotson, are making a significant impact for this offense right now and are the biggest reason why some of the struggles have been hidden.

Of course, it all starts with Dotson, as he set the tone immediately in Penn State’s win over the Wildcats by catching a 52-yard dime from Sean Clfford in the end zone on the first offensive play of the afternoon.

Dotson’s lead-by-example mentality is something he’s shown time and time again as his quiet competitiveness drives the other Penn State wideouts to become stars like No. 5.

On Saturday, sophomores Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith showed that they are more than capable of making big plays themselves.

Start with Washigton, who is coming off an impressive freshman year where he caught six touchdowns in nine games.

He hadn’t been able to find the end zone yet in 2021 before the matchup against Villanova and seemed to be due for a breakout game.

And when his team and some of the struggling personnel needed it, the Sugar Land, Texas, native came up big time.

“Parker [Washington] is dynamic,'' Lambert-Smith said. “On the long [52-yard] touchdown, it was hard for me trying to figure out which way he's gonna cut. He's just so elusive. I know he's dynamic, and I know he makes plays like that all the time.”

While Lambert-Smith had plenty of praise for his fellow wideout, Washington gave that praise right back, noting how talented they can be when they are both contributing.

“He's a big-time player, he comes to work every week at practice and he makes plays, and he did it today,” Washington said. “I feel we will see more of that in the future, and he's gonna be big time for us.”

In addition to the talent they possess, Washington brought up how competitive these receivers are as a group.

While talent can be an incredibly important luxury to have, it’s nothing without competition, something he said certainly isn’t lacking within the wide-receiver room.

Washington said this group of receivers is as competitive as they come during the week, but on Saturdays, they relish seeing the others making big play after big play.

“[Franklin] talks about it all the time. It's like the most competitive environment in college football,” Washington said. “We embrace that every day, we compete, we talk trash but at the end of the day, we’re teammates, and we are excited when each of us makes plays.”

The man throwing them the football, redshirt-senior quarterback Sean Clifford has been impressed himself at what this group has done over the course of the first four games.

He was sure to say how all three have been imperative to Penn State’s 4-0 start and that he trusts them due to not just their playmaking ability but confidence on the field.

“All three of them are big-time playmakers, guys that you get it to them in space ,and you know they'll make plays,” Clifford said. “It gives me more and more confidence to push the ball down the field and let them eat, that's just how they are. They tell me all the time like ‘Hey I was open, I got this guy, I made a move on this guy,’ just so I know. They all want the ball, which I love.”

Saturday’s win against Villanova was the first time this season all three guys came together to have big games.

It’s something Franklin and his offensive assistants hope to get out of the trio of Dotson, Washington and Lambert-Smith more often, as they look to unlock even more of Mike Yurcich’s newly implemented offense.

In order to do that, the three wideouts will need to continue their steady progression.

If they do, this offense is going to become very tough for anyone who has to line up across from the Nittany Lions.

“I think you guys know how we feel about Parker [Washington], you guys saw flashes of it last year,” Franklin said. “I think we have to get KeAndre more involved, he obviously showed what he can do when he gets opportunities, and he needs to take advantage of them. I think it becomes even more difficult to stop for people when they're focused on Jahan Dotson.

“All of sudden Parker has a huge game. Then if we can get KeAndre going, now it's like what do you do if you put an emphasis on stopping Jahan Dotson, and then the other two guys go for over 100 yards on you. That makes it really difficult to stop.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE