There was an SEC officiating crew in town for the White Out Saturday night, but before anyone blames the controversial calls on a hometown group for Auburn, let’s get one thing straight.

No matter the conference that oversees it, an officiating crew has a responsibility to enforce the rules — the same rules for any conference — during each game.

Mistakes are going to happen, but there were too many in Penn State’s 28-20 win over Auburn to dismiss it as a coincidence and move on. There needs to be a higher level of accountability within NCAA officiating.

There’s a legitimate argument to be made in favor of making college-football wide officiating crews rather than conference-specific ones, but that shouldn’t be a problem in the first place.

Early in the second quarter, quarterback Sean Clifford took a quick drop back before launching a pass deep downfield, which appeared to be intended for wide receiver Parker Washington.

However, Washington saw the defense differently than Clifford that play, and cut his option route short rather than going deep down the seam.

Really, it’s a very common miscommunication. The officials didn’t seem to think so, though.

They threw a flag on Clifford — who was standing confidently in the pocket with plenty of time to throw — for intentional grounding, backing the Nittany Lions up and losing a down.

I’m not in Clifford’s thoughts, but nothing about throwing the ball 30 yards away from where his receiver was seemed intentional.

Clifford said the same thing postgame, but stayed away from addressing the call in itself.

“It was a miscommunication,” Clifford said. “Parker and I were on two different pages… Penalties happen.”

The only problem is, that penalty shouldn’t have happened. But it got worse.

Intentional grounding causes a loss of down for the offense, but after Penn State’s second-down play, the offense was forced to punt the ball away because the officials ruled it as fourth down (it was only the third snap Penn State had run).

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Despite his best efforts, James Franklin couldn’t get the officials to change course and make the correct call.

“I talked to all of them,” Franklin said. “They all agreed on the call, and so did the replay. I kept bringing them over and saying ‘It’s not accurate…’ I don’t know what else I can do or what else I can say.”

The crew did consult the replay to check what the correct down was, and somehow it came to the same conclusion the on-field officials did. What’s the point of having replay then?

The SEC released a statement postgame, confirming the mistake and saying it was caught after the punt had happened, making it too late to award Penn State its lost down.

SEC statement on officials’ skipping a down on one of PSU’s drives: “The error was discovered during the media timeout that followed the punt and by rule it could not be corrected at that time.” — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 19, 2021

I’ll say again, what’s the point of having replay?

Later in the game, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix wasn't flagged for what clearly seemed to be intentional grounding — at least more so than Clifford’s was. But intentional grounding isn’t a reviewable call.

At another point in the game, Penn State ran a fake punt with a direct snap and run by PJ Mustipher.

While the play was intriguing enough in itself, among many other trick plays and creative plays on the night, Mustipher was initially stopped short of the line to gain before the pile was pushed past the first down marker.

However, the spot and a measurement confirmed Mustipher was short, turning the ball over on downs.

It’s unclear exactly when the whistle was blown, but it didn’t ever seem like Mustipher’s forward progress was stopped — and some of the Nittany Lions weren’t too happy with the call.

“I feel like we got shorted. I feel like we did get the first down,” Jesse Luketa said. “It was a horrible spot, but it is what it is.”

There was a touchy late-hit call on linebacker Brandon Smith in the game and yet another addition to the long-standing debate over what targeting is when Auburn’s Zakoby McClain was disqualified for a not-so-malicious-looking hit.

The bottom line is, there needs to be more accountability among any officiating crew, and Saturday was the perfect example of that.

There need to be revisions to the replay system, as there’s plenty of calls that could benefit from it that don’t currently utilize it.

And when there’s a blatant mistake — one bad enough to warrant a press release from the SEC — there needs to be repercussions.

You can’t award Penn State an extra down after the game is over, but this contest should cause a thorough review of some college football officiating policies, and there should be more than just a slap on the wrist for a crew that missed so many calls on both sides of the ball.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE