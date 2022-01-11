Penn State may have some scheduling changes on the horizon for its 2022 football campaign.

An updated schedule appeared on Penn State Athletics' website earlier on Tuesday, but the schedule was later removed and replaced by the original slate. A university spokesperson said "There have not been any announced changes at this time."

Should the teased updates become official, the Nittany Lions will have added Northwestern into their campaign and also changed a few dates for games and the bye week.

Penn State was previously slated to host Ohio State on Oct. 1, but that spot would now be held for Northwestern, which has taken the place of a matchup with Illinois. The tilt with the Buckeyes would be moved back to Oct. 29.

The bye week would change from Oct. 22 to Oct. 8. Penn State would also host Minnesota in place of the old off week, while a trip to Michigan would from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15.

Hosting Michigan State and the Land-Grant Trophy battle would be pushed to the regular-season finale on Nov. 26 in place of a road trip to Rutgers, which would move one week up to Nov. 19.

Penn State’s first four weeks were unchanged, as the blue and white will face Purdue, Ohio, Auburn and Central Michigan.

The road trip to West Lafayette to face the Boilermakers will kick off the season on Sept. 3.

