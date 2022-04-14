Jesse Luketa and Ellis Brooks have held down the Mike linebacker spot in recent years at Penn State, but now both have moved on to try their hand at the NFL, leaving a gap in one of the most important spots on the defense.

The heir to the throne currently lies between two youngsters in sophomore Tyler Elsdon and redshirt freshman Kobe King, but only one will start come game day.

In Happy Valley, the Mike is one of the more iconic positions on the field, with Penn State relishing the name “Linebacker U,” but it’s more than just on the field that makes it important.

Elsdon said there’s a “standard” that comes with playing middle linebacker at Penn State, which he said adds a “weight on his shoulder,” knowing the importance of the position.

“Just kind of embracing the position I am in, it really drives me,” Elsdon said Wednesday. “It makes me want to be a perfectionist, even though perfection is not a thing. It makes me want to be damn close.”

Close to perfection will be needed if Elsdon wants to beat out King for the starting role, who Elsdon commended for being both mentally and physically ready for the bright lights.

With new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz in their ears, the two have been competing with each other day in and day out at practice.

“The competition itself is awesome,” Elsdon said. “It keeps me on my toes. It keeps him on his toes and just drives us to get better. I think we're very selfless in it. No matter who's on the field, even though we're competing, we're really pushing each other to be the best versions of ourselves.”

However, the two have no bad blood toward each other, as Elsdon said the relationship between the two of them is very “healthy.” Elsdon and King paired off during individual drills in practice Wednesday.

Diaz, like Elsdon, tries to be a perfectionist, stressing to his linebacker group to make reps “game-like” during practice.

Elsdon has noticed Diaz’s change from being “laid back” at the bowl game, when he was acting more as a spectator, to now having a “fire” in him as the full-time linebackers coach and defensive coordinator.

“He shows a lot of passion,” Elsdon said. “I love that. It makes me want to play for him. He wants us to do well for us, and he wants us to do well for him.”

As the defensive coordinator, Diaz will be communicating with his middle linebacker on the regular.

Elsdon said there has been an “open line” of communication between him and his new play caller.

“I think that's really important out of a Mike and a coach, especially [the] D-coordinator and linebacker coach,” Elsdon said.

The 6-foot-1 King is a bit shorter than the 6-foot-2 Elsdon, but King holds the weight advantage at 242 pounds compared to Elsdon’s 229.

In Year 2, Elsdon played in 12 games with 11 tackles on nine solos with two assisted.

Meanwhile, King played in the redshirt maximum of four games, racking up 3 tackles on one solo and two assisted.

Elsdon has more experience than King, but Elsdon doesn’t think King’s experience level is a factor in the starting race.

In addition to Diaz’s hire, Penn State brought in Stacy Collins as its new special teams coordinator, but he also helps Diaz with the outside linebackers.

Collins sits in on the linebacker meetings with King and Elsdon and works with Diaz when it comes to linebacker-specific drills.

The outside linebacker coach has seen Elsdon’s progression through the first couple weeks of spring practice.

“He works his tail off in every drill, so he's got great value,” Collins said. “Being with him and coach Diaz in the linebacker room, he's played extremely hard. He's an extremely intelligent kid. I'm excited to see how he continues to progress.”

Elsdon took first-team reps in limited action during the portion of Wednesday’s practice that was open to the media, while King subbed in on the second-team.

There are still a handful of practices until the Blue-White Game on April 23, which will reveal the real starter at Mike linebacker, at least for now.

With the competition ongoing, Elsdon doesn’t know who’s name will be called when Week 1 rolls around.

Right now, Elsdon is trying to use his passion for the game to create the best relationships with his teammates, hoping to push his name to the top of the depth chart.

“I'm just doing my best to be super personable, to be a leader and to help everyone,” Elsdon said. “I think it's hard to say because Kobe is the same exact way. I think that's a special thing about Mike linebacker.”

