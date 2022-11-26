Penn State is known for its linebackers, but it’s been the year of the tight ends in Happy Valley this season.

The Nittany Lions’ tight ends have accounted for six of their last eight receiving touchdowns and have caught 13 of the team’s 27 touchdowns over the course of the entire season.

“Our tight ends had a big night for us,” James Franklin said after the game. “That's kind of been a theme pretty much all year long.”

The three-headed monster of a tight end room with Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren revealed itself once again in Penn State’s 35-16 win over Michigan State.

The tight ends opened up the scoring with three straight touchdowns. Johnson led the way with the first two touchdowns on only three catches. Warren tacked on another score in the third quarter.

“For a while, we've been trying to be more of a usage in the pass game and trying to help our team in that way,” Johnson said after the game. “So it feels really good to be able to do that and have a game like today.”

Johnson’s first touchdown was wide open thanks to a defensive miscommunication in the red zone, but his second came from an unusual source: wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

The double pass is a seldomly seen trick play that works just like its name implies: there are two passes. On this particular one, Sean Clifford threw it backward to Lambert-Smith, who found Johnson wide open down the field for a 48-yard touchdown.

The razzle dazzle might’ve surprised the fans, but Johnson said it wasn’t improvisation at all.

“Me and [KeAndre] have practiced that play for a while,” Johnson said. “That’s something that we practice. That was routine.”

Penn State has added more heavy sets to its playbook to complement the loaded tight end room it has while also displaying some versatility and balance as well.

The pistol full house — three people around the quarterback in shotgun — and T formation — three people in a horizontal line behind an under-center quarterback — have become common in offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s bag. While the addition of the two formations was originally for short-yardage situations, they’ve become more frequent across all downs.

Franklin and Co. used the T formation on 1st-and-10 on one occasion against the Spartans while also using it on the crucial fourth-and-short that iced the game.

“There’s a lot you can do out of it. We can block, we can maybe get the ball, we can run routes out there,” Warren said.

The tight ends are a bridge of sorts between wide receivers and the offensive line. They have to be prepared for blocking schemes while also knowing what routes to run and everything in between.

On that fourth-and-short that ended up being a Nick Singleton receiving touchdown, Penn State was originally in the T formation and sprinted out wide for a screen pass that was blocked by Strange and Johnson.

“I think [our improvement at blocking] has been big ever since Ty [Howle] came in,” Johnson said. “He brought in a different perspective of blocking for us and that's something that he kind of really honed in on us just because he's pretty confident in our abilities in the pass game.”

Beyond that screen pass blocking, the Nittany Lions’ tight ends have an increased role in run blocking, according to Johnson.

That was apparent in Penn State’s win over Michigan State, as Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 160 rushing yards on 38 carries. In fact, the run game as a whole has been improved, perhaps as a result of that focus on the tight ends.

“A lot of our focus at times is tailored toward the run game and making sure that we're good there, just because of how big our role is in the run game,” Johnson said. “I think that we've done a really good job of taking a step forward from last year to this year in the run game.”

