With possibly the most difficult and most anticipated season opener in some time on the horizon, there’s a sense of confidence flashing off of Penn State’s players this week.

The confidence could stem from the fact that the Nittany Lions feel good about installing a new offense or that they have numerous talented players returning on both sides of the ball.

But this sense of belief within James Franklin’s group may be in large part due to the camaraderie that has been present this offseason, starting with the leadership.

As Penn State announced its six captains this week, they all had similar things to say about where the team is at as a whole: The chemistry within the roster is at an all-time high.

All six — Sean Clifford, Rasheed Walker, PJ Mustipher, Jaquan Brisker, Jonathan Sutherland and Jordan Stout — expressed how special this group can be, but it all starts with the bonds they’ve been able to create and strengthen over the offseason.

Bonding was something unrealistic for the Nittany Lions just one year ago, as the coronavirus pandemic prevented any non-football related activities from taking place.

Offensive lineman Walker took a look back at what the past two years have been like as a team, now having the opportunity to bond as a unit with in-person activities back in place.

“We didn't realize how important spring ball was even besides the football aspect,” Walker said. “Just that time to be around each other to build relationships. Fellowship with each other and stuff [like that] plays a huge impact on how a team [builds] team chemistry.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Now, Walker gets treated to burgers by quarterback Clifford and gets to attend barbecues at offensive line coach Phil Trautwein’s house.

These types of experiences have not only established new bonds between players but have created a real sense of brotherhood within the program.

One of Penn State’s known leaders and now three-time captain Jonathan Sutherland echoed Walker’s sentiment.

Sutherland said the Nittany Lions didn’t quite realize how much the team missed being together, and they made sure they capitalized on it starting last spring.

“This year we really took advantage of being together for the whole winter and all spring and summer,” Sutherland said. “It pushed us closer together because you don't really understand what you have until it's taken away, and last year it was taken away from us. This year we really capitalize on that and take advantage of being around each other every single day.”

While spending time with each other is one thing, actually becoming close and forming real relationships is another.

According to many, including captain and defensive lineman Mustipher, this team is different than other years, and it’s one of the most special groups he’s been a part of.

“[The camaraderie] has been one of the best since I've been here as far as the collective unit and how close we are,” Mustipher said. “I think everybody on the team is close, and I think the best teams usually are like that... That goes a long way during the season.”

Clifford, who is the first three-time captain in program history along with Sutherland, said it’s one of the main aspects that drew him to Penn State.

Getting back to the culture that makes Penn State football famous has been a boost for the team this year, according to Clifford, and there’s “no regrets” heading into Week 1.

“We've always had a great group of guys. That's one of the reasons I committed here is because of the culture and because of the family atmosphere,” Clifford said. “This team is extremely close, and we're really excited about this year. We've worked extremely hard.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

How to watch Penn State football’s season opener at Wisconsin No. 19 Penn State will open the 2021 season on the road at No. 12 Wisconsin at Camp Randall …