In 2004, Taylor Stubblefield made history in Beaver Stadium, becoming the Big Ten’s all-time receptions leader as a wide receiver for Purdue.

Sixteen years later, he returned to Happy Valley as Penn State’s wide receivers coach. With 325 career receptions in tow, he was also once the NCAA’s all-time leader in receptions, still ranking sixth to this day.

On Thursday, Stubblefield will go back to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face his alma mater for the first time as an opponent, but he wants the world to know, “this game has nothing to do with” him.

“I do truly look at it as just another opponent,” Stubblefield said Tuesday. “We talk about it often, 1-0 mentality… I have to make sure that I prepare my guys so that they can perform in a Big Ten environment.”

If there’s one thing Stubblefield knows, it’s a Big Ten environment.

While one historical aspect of Penn State’s 2004 matchup with Purdue was Stubblefield’s record-setting performance, it’s also known for being the first rendition of the White Out.

At 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2004, 108,183fanspacked into Beaver Stadium. That’s Big Ten football, and that’s the type of atmosphere Stubblefield loves most, whether as a player or coach.

“I didn’t really know it was going to be a White Out game, but we always knew it was going to be a tough place to play and that it gets loud,” Stubblefield said at Penn State’s football media day.

At media day on Aug. 6, Stubblefield was positioned opposite of the sideline he caught his record-setting pass on. He looked down the west boundary on that Saturday, thinking of the 40-yard, go-ahead score from Kyle Orton and how it led him from being one of the nation’s receivers to a top positional coach.

However, those two different sides of his life crossed paths for Stubblefield when he began serving as a “player-coach” for the Boilermakers in the early 2000s.

It started when Stubblefield fell from a fence on July 4, 2002, fracturing his skull and keeping him from fully participating in practice.

“It took me out of all July, all of August and part of September,” Stubblefield said. “During that time, my position coach Ted Gilmore gave me the opportunity to kind of start coaching guys.”

Gilmore, now the tight ends coach at Michigan State, served as Stubblefield’s wide receivers coach at Purdue over the 2001 and 2002 seasons.

When Stubblefield began his new role as a player-coach, he was forced to look at things from a different point of view. At that time, he’d already defined himself as a “consistent guy” on the field, which made it easier for him to challenge his teammates from the sidelines.

“I had to be a student of the game,” Stubblefield said. “I could get in and out of breaks better than anyone else, so it was trying to teach that but also see the differences with my teammates and make myself useful.”

By the end of his college career, Stubblefield had three options — he could become a mortgage broker, coach or play professional football.

Despite going undrafted in 2005, he went with the latter of the three when the Carolina Panthers came calling following that year’s draft, only to be cut by the team prior to the season.

After two one-year stints with the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, with a very brief preseason tour with the St. Louis Rams in the middle, it was off to business for Stubblefield, who served as a mortgage broker for a year and a half following his final season with the Tiger-Cats in 2006.

“It's like recruiting a little bit,” Stubblefield said of his career as a broker. “You had to prospect, use a database, be willing to call and have conversations and build relationships with clients, which is similar to what we do in recruiting. You have to see what kind of product they're looking for and make them understand that you do care.”

While he may have learned some things through his time as a mortgage broker, Stubblefield said he always knew he’d be led to coaching, especially considering his dad was a longtime high school women’s basketball and football coach.

His younger brother is currently in his eighth season as head coach of the Bellevue women’s basketball team, too.

“I learned so much from watching my dad coach,” Stubblefield said. “Knowing when he starts speaking, you hold the ball. I loved doing the tackle dummies when I was 7, 8, 9, 10 years old while football practice was going on.”

The housing market decline in 2007 led to Stubblefield’s official exit from brokerage and entry into coaching, accepting a job as Central Washington’s wide receivers coach the same year.

Fast forward 15 years, and Stubblefield is the man in control of what’s expected to be one of the country’s deepest wide receiver rooms in 2022, hoping to make a similar impact on his athletes as coaches like Gilmore, among others, made on him.

“A couple of them have talked about coaching and it being something that they might look into,” Stubblefield said of Penn State’s players. “Very few of them have said that college coaching would be the avenue they would go. Most of them talked about coaching in the high school ranks.”

As he returns to Ross-Ade Stadium on Thursday, Stubblefield won’t admit he’ll feel sentimental. He’s just grateful to be where he is now.

“You don't really understand how great it is to play in a conference like the Big Ten, to be able to go to a place like Purdue and have an electric environment,” Stubblefield said. “That's what I'm excited about for Thursday.”

