Penn State entered Saturday’s contest on the road against Maryland with a goal of breaking its three-game losing streak.

The pathway leading to that goal didn’t seem as clear as it arguably should’ve been against a lower-level opponent.

The Nittany Lions played to the level of their opponent Saturday, as missed throws and tackles thwarted their efforts to breakaway from the Terrapins in the first half.

On a night where Jahan Dotson seemingly caught every ball within reach and broke a program record for receiving yards in a single game, you would think the scoreline would’ve been a lot different at halftime.

But it was only in the fourth quarter when the blue and white developed separation and put the game away, largely thanks to an 86-yard pass from Sean Clifford to Dotson and a pick-six by Ji’Ayir Brown with under three minutes left on the clock.

Dotson carved Maryland’s secondary with ease, turning its best defensive back Nick Cross like a top when he attempted to cover the Penn State wide receiver one-on-one.

But how was the score so close in the opening 30 minutes?

According to James Franklin, the offense wasn’t as “efficient” as it needed to be in order to control the game from the opening kickoff.

Clifford completed 53.8% of his passes in the first half, but the offense compiled negative 11 yards on its first two possessions when it should’ve attacked a weak Maryland secondary immediately.

The only points Penn State came away with in the first half were courtesy of Dotson’s first touchdown with roughly a minute and a half remaining in the first quarter.

Dotson gained separation from his defender nearly every offensive series, but that wasn’t something the Nittany Lions took advantage of until the game was on the line down the stretch.

Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich came off a strong play-calling performance at Ohio State in which the Nittany Lions played excellent under pressure in third-down and red-zone situations.

The same couldn’t be said about the first half in College Park.

The blue and white’s offense could’ve easily put the game away from the start, but it allowed Maryland’s defense to gain confidence early on that it could hang around for the duration of the contest.

It was the adjustments made in the locker room that made the difference on Saturday.

Penn State converted 63% of its attempts on third down and averaged 7.4 yards per play compared to 4.4 in the first half.

Furthermore, Clifford completed 61.9% of his passes in the second half, leading to a more-efficient performance.

The Terrapins converted on just 27% of their third-down attempts and two of their five red-zone appearances, a testament to the continued dominance of the blue and white defense.

Efforts in the second half, particularly the fourth quarter, lifted Penn State to a victory and snapped a three-game losing streak.

However, the first half left a lot to be desired and provided Franklin with a coaching point – don’t start any game slow.

