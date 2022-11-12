Short-yardage situations have long plagued Penn State.

While third-down conversion percentage isn’t the prettiest number for Penn State this season at 36.3%, it’s passed the eye test more often on third down, fourth down and other short-yardage situations than those numbers would suggest.

Part of that is an offensive line that looks a lot better than it has in the past, part of it is a pair of freshman running backs who have drastically changed what Penn State is able to do on offense in 2022.

The other part? An old-school offensive formation.

Penn State’s offense introduced a T formation this season that it hadn’t used in the past, a set that features two tight ends and three running backs in a horizontal line between an under-center quarterback.

“I love the [short-yardage] package that we're running. It really puts the defense in a tough spot because we can do a lot of things out of that formation,” James Franklin said after Saturday’s 30-0 win over Maryland. “And, defensively, you just can't be everywhere at once. And when you’ve got a veteran quarterback that can sit in there and get us in the right call, that helps, too.”

Penn State trotted the T formation onto the field four times on Saturday. The Nittany Lions were stopped once and converted a short first down once. On the other two occasions, Nick Singleton broke off touchdown runs of 45 and 27 yards, respectively, on plays that looked exactly the same.

According to offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad, Penn State started working on its short-yardage package as soon as it “put the pads on” this offseason. The Nittany Lions have run plays out of it since Week 1, but it started out almost exclusively as a package designed for a quarterback sneak.

Now, Mike Yurcich has expanded the package to include the off-tackle runs Singleton scored on, the quarterback sneak and probably other things Penn State has yet to show off. There have also been times he had his offense quickly motion out of the package at the line of scrimmage, forcing a timeout from Ohio State on one occasion.

“It went from a few plays to now a very extensive package that can score from anywhere. It's impressive,” Sean Clifford said. “It's a great package. I think that it does really well on short yardage obviously. It has big-play potential, especially when you have guys like Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.”

The offensive wrinkle is another level of creativity from Yurcich, one that has proved fruitful more times than not in 2022.

“I think that was one of the things that, him and I when I decided to come back, it was something that we talked about,” Clifford said of creative play calling from Yurcich in 2022. “I said, 'I want you to push me and push the quarterback room and the offense to be able to do a bunch of different things.'”

Franklin spoke after the game about how important it is to be able to run the ball when the whole stadium knows you’re lining up to run it. The T formation has certainly helped that dynamic in 2022.

“That’s short yardage, fourth-and-6, and [Singleton] takes it 45?” tight end Brenton Strange said. “I’d say it evolved pretty well.”

