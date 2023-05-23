Penn State football’s short-lived history of Black Friday matchups

A reported scheduling change could revive a short-lived tradition for Penn State this fall.

Due to lost revenue from the Big Ten’s TV with NBC,the Nittany Lions are set to sacrifice an extra day of Week 12 preparation and face Michigan State on the road on Black Friday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Sunday.

While the short week leading serves as a disadvantage for Penn State, especially considering the extra day of travel, Black Friday games against Pittsburgh were common practice for the program from 1976 to 1982.

Here’s a look back at the Nittany Lions’ history of post-Thanksgiving football.

1976

The 76th edition of Penn State’s historic rivalry with Pittsburgh put a spin on the matchup. Rather than playing the game on Saturday, as the two teams had since 1931, the Nittany Lions hit the road to face the top-ranked Panthers on Black Friday in 1976.

Led by 224 rushing yards and two touchdowns by that season’s Heisman winner Tony Dorsett, Pittsburgh won 24-7, snapping a 10-year skid against Penn State to finish the regular season undefeated.

Just over a month later, the Panthers defeated Georgia in the Sugar Bowl to claim that year’s national championship.

1978

Rather than keeping the Black Friday meeting an annual tradition, the two programs scheduled to play each other the day after Thanksgiving at a biannual rate.

In 1978, Penn State played host for its first Black Friday home game in program history. Flipping the competitive landscape when the two teams met two years prior, the Nittany Lions entered their second Black Friday matchup as the No. 1 team in the country.

Despite trailing 10-7 with just over five minutes remaining, Penn State running back Mike Guman scored a touchdown to take the lead before Matt Bahr kicked a field goal to ice a 17-10 victory.

The win marked the 19th-consecutive victory for the Nittany Lions, a streak snapped by Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, failing to win a national title.

1980

In 1980, Penn State once again hosted its Black Friday matchup with Pittsburgh. Both teams were ranked in the top five and vied for a late shot at a national championship that was against their favor.

Due to a late interception from Nittany Lion quarterback Todd Blackledge, the Panthers held on to win 14-9, their first consecutive victory over their instate rivals since 1949.

1982

While the rivalry continued annually until 2000 and has been revived four times in the 21st century, 1982 marked the final Black Friday matchup between Penn State and Pittsburgh.

Led by running back Curt Warner’s 22 carries for 118 yards, the Nittany Lions defeated the Panthers 19-10 to clinch a trip to the Sugar Bowl with top-ranked Georgia.

Penn State went on to defeat the Bulldogs 27-23 to claim the program’s first national championship.

