Penn State’s Pro Day was largely about two guys.

Linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end Jayson Oweh, who each had hype coming into the day, dominated at Holuba Hall.

The pair put up some extremely gaudy results in workouts such as the 40-yard dash and vertical jump that should have coaches and scouts salivating at the highly touted prospects.

But while the eyes of 31 NFL teams in attendance lit up at the duo’s physical gifts, veteran defensive end Shaka Toney managed to have himself a nice outing, too.

The Philadelphia native ran a 4.51 40-yard dash while also performing quite well in both the broad and vertical jumps.

He is currently projected as a mid-round pick, but was able to deliver on an important Pro Day performance Thursday.

While it is easy to compare his numbers and draft stock to those of his two teammates, Toney is simply worried about his own goals, as keeping up with guys like Parsons and Oweh in this type of event are battles he knows won’t be won by many.

“You look at the numbers, you can't compete with freaks of nature. You just gotta let it be,” Toney said. “You’ve got to compete with yourself… At the end of day, making plays, I'm just as good as them — I can do anything they can do.”

But Toney is used to being close to physically imposing athletes. Just ask him about his locker neighbor freshman year: Saquon Barkley.

Through his five seasons donning the blue and white, Toney has seen some tremendous talents that he says are all part of the experience you get when attending a Power Five school like Penn State.

“When I was a freshman, my locker was next to Saquon, so you just get used to it,” Toney said. “You go to a big-time program, and there are going to be guys like that — but that doesn’t mean that you shouldn't be working hard as them. You should be trying to outwork them. At the end of the day, some people are just gonna be more gifted at something.

“But they already know I’m one of the biggest supporters right after their families, we’re like blood.”

Toney’s character, leadership ability and football intelligence are a part of the unmeasurable assets that define him as a player.

But once everything was said and done and the numbers came in, Toney said he is simply grateful for the opportunity Penn State gave him Thursday and over the years.

In many ways, he has come a long way since arriving in Happy Valley in 2016.

“I’m grateful. I come from humble beginnings, not a highly recruited guy, and I had to work my way up,” Toney said. “I sat behind guys, had to play a role, and I'm just grateful I got an opportunity.

“There’s a lot of guys that will kill to switch shoes with me to go out there and have this opportunity, so I'm just grateful every single day.”