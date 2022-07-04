The Big Ten shocked the college athletics world when the conference announced the addition of USC and UCLA starting in the 2024-25 season.

The two West Coast schools bring a variety of new elements across every Big Ten sport, one of which is unique matchups on the gridiron.

Penn State has seldom faced USC or UCLA on the football field in all of its storied history as a football program, with bowl games being the most common reason the Nittany Lions have faced the Trojans and Bruins at all.

Although the meetings between Penn State and the southern California schools have been few and far between, let’s rewind and look at the history between the Nittany Lions and the Big Ten’s newest members.

USC

The Nittany Lions have squared off against the Trojans 10 times over the course of the program’s history — four nonconference games, three Rose Bowls, two Kickoff Classics and one Fiesta Bowl — with the blue and white holding a 4-6 all-time record.

Outside of the nonconference affairs, it’s only fitting that two of college football’s most illustrious programs meet in one of the most historic bowl games in the sport — the Rose Bowl.

In fact, Penn State and USC were the two teams that broke in the Rose Bowl Stadium after its construction finished 100 years ago in 1922.

The two schools last met in the 2017 Rose Bowl — a 52-49 USC victory on a last-second field goal — and have only met three times since the turn of the century.

The Nittany Lions and Trojans also scheduled each other for a 4-game out of conference series in the early ‘90s, splitting the series 2-2 with both teams winning their home games.

Two games between the red and gold and blue and white happened at Giants Stadium in a neutral site event known as the Keystone Classic. The two teams split that series 1-1 as well.

The addition of USC to the Big Ten will add a new category to the teams’ matchups against one another — conference games.

UCLA

Lyndon B. Johnson was president the last time Penn State took on UCLA. It’s been that long since the Nittany Lions met the Bruins on the football field.

Way back in the 1960s, Penn State and UCLA played each other six times in the span of six seasons from 1963-1968 in scheduled matchups. The two schools have never met up in a bowl game or even a neutral site game since the 1968 affair.

Like USC, UCLA has the upper hand in the series, holding a 4-2 lead over the Nittany Lions.

For Penn State, the series against the Bruins started with Rip Engle at the head of the program until 1965 before Joe Paterno took over to start the 1966 season.

The blue and white took the first game in a 17-14 win at home. However, UCLA went on to win the next four games, including a 49-11 thrashing in 1966.

Penn State capped off the series with a 21-6 road win in what ended up being the Nittany Lions’ largest win against the Bruins.

Now that UCLA has merged into the Big Ten with Penn State, the 54-year drought looks as though it’s coming to an end shortly.

