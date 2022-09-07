Penn State’s secondary was the star of the show in the team’s season opener against Purdue. It tallied a school-record 16 pass breakups against the Boilermakers’ pass-heavy offense.

The Nittany Lions held Purdue’s quarterback Aidan O’Connell to a 50% completion percentage, as the sixth-year senior completed 29 of his 58 pass attempts. O’Connell was held to just seven completions on 20 fourth-quarter pass attempts with Penn State trying to claw its way back into the game after trailing late.

Although it was a group effort, redshirt-junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. lived up to his preseason hype and delivered a school-record six pass breakups to go along with eight tackles and a fumble recovery. Thanks to his performance, Porter Jr. was recognized as the country’s defensive player of the week. Porter Jr. was targeted 17 times in the game.

“I enjoy it,” Porter Jr. said when asked about the number of targets he saw. “I play corner, so this is what I do for a living. I’m a specialist at lock down, so I enjoyed the competition. It was good work out there.”

Safety Keaton Ellis followed up Porter Jr.’s performance with four pass breakups of his own. Cornerbacks Daequan Hardy and Johnny Dixon also registered two, while cornerback Kalen King and defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon each broke up one pass.

In the first game under defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, the blue and white played man coverage for the majority of the game. Diaz has been emphasizing a more aggressive style of defense all offseason, and it was evident in Week 1.

The players seem to enjoy playing in a largely man-to-man system as well.

“I kind of love it. Manny, he’s a good coach,” Hardy said. “This year, we have great defensive backs, so we’re going to play a lot of man this year. We expect our guys to win our matchups. Give us a chance to go make plays.

“It’s risk-reward, but it’s fun.”

Penn State’s secondary efforts turned into offensive points on many occasions. O’Connell’s low fourth-quarter passing percentage allowed the Nittany Lions to have more opportunities to put the game away, especially following a Sean Clifford pick-6 that gave Purdue a lead midway through the final period.

Another crucial moment of the game caused by the Nittany Lion secondary was safety Zakee Wheatley’s forced fumble late in the first half. The Boilermakers were inside the Penn State 20-yard line and in prime position to score at least three points, but Wheatley knocked it out of Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield’s hands, which Porter Jr. then recovered.

Just a couple of plays later, Clifford found tight end Brenton Strange for a 67-yard touchdown pass with two seconds until halftime.

“We got a lot of confidence in Zakee Wheatley. Zakee continues to make plays, whether it was in the spring, whether it was in camp,” Franklin said. “Then he gets in the game on Thursday, and the ball carrier has got the ball on the inside arm … The ball was there, and Zakee has the ability to get his hands on the ball.”

Of course, perfection is hardly attainable in football, especially on the road in the first week of the season after having several months without playing a real game. For the Nittany Lions’ secondary, the imperfections were holding and pass interference penalties that were called a few times over the course of the game.

“Me personally, I was a little handsy at times. Outside of that, I’m critical of myself. I would say I might not give myself the best rating just because of the penalties, but overall, it didn’t hurt the group too bad,” Dixon said.

On top of his previously mentioned two pass breakups, Dixon also sacked O’Connell after Penn State’s eventual game-winning drive. According to Dixon, the blue and white’s cornerback room “might be the most confident group of people.”

Even though they may have committed a few penalties against the Boilermakers, it was still a record-setting performance from the secondary that played a large role in the Nittany Lions’ victory.

