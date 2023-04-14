Penn State’s defense is coming off of a phenomenal year of football, and a large part of that had to do with its secondary.

Headed by likely NFL Draft picks Joey Porter Jr. and Ji’Ayir Brown, the Nittany Lions led the FBS in the regular season with 94 passes defended as a team. Penn State added three more in its Rose Bowl victory over Utah.

Now, Porter Jr. and Brown are headed for the big leagues, leaving behind a defensive back room that’s had to adjust to the departures of two of its primary leaders. However, the talent remains.

While Brown led the Nittany Lions with four interceptions and Porter Jr. finished second with 11 pass breakups, Kalen King and Johnny Dixon also heavily contributed to Penn State’s secondary.

King finished third in the entire country with 18 pass breakups and closed out his season with an interception in the Rose Bowl. Dixon, who transferred from South Carolina prior to the 2022 season, finished third on the team with 10 pass breakups and three sacks.

Both King and Dixon have taken the next step over the course of spring ball, cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said on Tuesday.

“Those two guys are playing at an elite level,” Smith said after Tuesday’s practice. “They're playing at a different level than everyone else.”

To add depth, the Nittany Lions dipped into the transfer portal during the offseason and brought in former North Carolina cornerback Storm Duck.

Duck, an incoming fifth-year senior, earned second-team All-ACC honors a season ago with the Tar Heels before committing to Penn State in January. He brings added experience to the Nittany Lions’ cornerback room.

Duck announced his transfer before the turn of the new year, so he’s had plenty of time to build relationships with the coaching staff and the rest of the roster.

He’ll be a part of Penn State’s rotation “right away,” Smith said.

“Storm Duck has been a great addition to our secondary,” safety Keaton Ellis said on Thursday. “He’s another great player — a physical player. He’s really good at the line, tackles well. To have that extra piece is really awesome for our defense.”

Daequan Hardy and Cam Miller are two other names that Smith described as having “great springs” in the cornerback room.

While Porter Jr. might draw more attention when it comes to replacements on the roster, safety is also undergoing a sizable turnover with the loss of Brown. Brown’s declaration for the NFL Draft has handed the keys over to veteran safety Keaton Ellis.

Ellis, who originally started his collegiate career at cornerback, is entering his fifth year with the program. In 2022, Ellis took the majority of reps at the safety spot alongside Brown and finished fourth on the team with seven pass breakups.

Following the Rose Bowl, Ellis announced that he’d return to play another year of college football for the Nittany Lions, a key veteran presence among the defensive backs.

“I would say my leadership style is leading by example,” Ellis said. “Show everybody, and especially the younger players what it means to be part of this team and what it takes.”

Two names that started to gain traction ahead of the 2022 season were safeties Jaylen Reed and Zakee Wheatley. Both played in all 13 games for Penn State last season and are in line for an increased role this season.

From Ellis’ perspective, Reed and Wheatley have also been “playing great football” ahead of the Blue-White game.

“It's really impressive to see the growth they've taken and how well they're playing right now,” Ellis said. “I'm just happy for those guys.”

While Reed and Wheatley may not have the experience as Ellis had entering his third year, the confidence is there.

“I want to win a national championship,” Reed said last week.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE