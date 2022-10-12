The spotlight is all very new to Sal Wormley.

Having appeared in just three games — primarily on special teams — over his first two seasons at Penn State, Wormley was expected to take on a much greater role before an injury kept him sidelined for last season’s entirety.

Now healthy, Wormley is a full-time starter, set for what’s likely to be the most important game of his college career during a trip to the Big House to take on No. 5 Michigan.

“The only thing that's going through my mind is I'm extremely excited to play,” Wormley said via Zoom on Tuesday. “No matter the competition, no matter the game, no matter who I'm playing, it’s always the same level of hype going into the game.”

Four years ago, Wormley was a 4-star offensive lineman, likely hoping to soon crack his name into the national spotlight.

That opportunity came last season before injury derailed the process.

“Going into last year we had him penciled in — based on how he had played in camp — as a starting offensive lineman, offensive guard for us,” James Franklin said. “To lose him for the entire year, it was significant.”

After starting every game thus far in 2022, Wormley is taking everything a relentless game of football can throw at him in stride.

Not that light special teams work and rehab from injury aren’t relentless processes, but playing a full football season after battling injury for a year is certainly a unique experience.

Everything began to culminate for Wormley in Penn State’s season-opening victory at Purdue, which he said was when he became reassured that he could indeed be a game changer.

“After the first couple of drives of the Purdue game, once I felt extremely comfortable, I just knew I could take anything that was dished at me,” Wormley said. “Then I started to see my confidence rise up game by game, starting to feel more comfortable in my position and more comfortable playing in these big games.”

Wormley’s increased confidence has grown clear to his teammates and coaches.

“For him to gain confidence in how he's played up to this point is extremely valuable,” Franklin said. “I think whenever you're getting a guy back that your team views as a starter, your coaches and the players view as a starter, is extremely important. He's smart ,and he's powerful, and he's played at a pretty high and consistent level.”

Wormley will compete on the line against his first top-five opponent this Saturday, a challenge that has made him eager over his first bye week as a starter.

“This is my first year starting, so I've been really excited for every single game, every week to come by,” Wormley said. “Having that off week is really amping up my anxiety a little bit, my excitement, because I couldn't do anything this past Saturday.”

Wormley’s already seen two members of his 2019 recruiting class — Brandon Smith and Jaquan Brisker — enter the NFL.

With more counterparts likely to enter the professional ranks following this season, Wormley is just now getting his opportunity to shine.

A dominating performance against Michigan, one of the nation’s best at rushing the passer, could set the standard for Wormley and Penn State’s offensive line moving forward, a standard Wormley doesn’t think his group has hit the mark on yet.

“I don't think we've proved anything yet,” Wormley said. “I feel like the season still just started. We’re only five games in. I feel like we have plenty more football, plenty more opportunities to show what we're really capable of. And I feel like we're taking strides every week, every day.”

For Wormley, winning trumps all, and he’s grateful to have the opportunity to help his team do so.

“I love playing the game of football, especially playing with my brothers,” Wormley said. “The smiles, the excitement in the locker room. I'm extremely excited for the game, as always.”

