Penn State ran for nearly 1,000 more rushing yards in 2022 than it did during the 2021 season, largely due to the true freshman duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

Singleton generated a fair amount of preseason hype as one of three 5-star recruits in the Nittany Lions’ class of 2022. Allen was also ranked as a 4-star, but flew under more people’s radar than Singleton did. Together, though, they posted a record-breaking by true freshman standards.

The pair became the first true freshman running back duo in Big Ten history to rush for more than 700 yards each, as Singleton ran for 1,061 yards in his first year on the field, while Allen compiled 867 yards on the ground. Singleton’s eclipse of 1,000 yards was the first time a Penn State running back achieved that mark since 2018.

The expectations are arguably higher for Singleton and Allen because of the early success they achieved in their first seasons on the college gridiron. Now, the goal is to improve and avoid the dreaded sophomore slump.

“We always talk about a sophomore slump and it's real,” running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider said Tuesday. “As a coach, that's the worst fear that we all want to have, is a kid that feels like they’ve arrived.”

According to Seider, though, that’s not something he’s worried about with Singleton and Allen. In fact, Seider said the two have “elevated” since last season. After one year of collegiate football, there’s still a lot of learning to do despite the amount of success both running backs saw last season.

The mental growth that the two sophomore running backs have undergone since the Rose Bowl has been the area where Seider feels they most improved, specifically identifying the unblocked man ahead of the play.

If they know what’s coming at them before the play even starts, the thought is they’ll become even more dangerous in space.

“I think that's what's gonna make them even more scary now because they're going to be bigger, stronger, faster,” Seider said. “Now, they know they’re good. Instead of toning it down, they embrace it.”

Entering the Blue-White Game, Singleton and Allen are already technically veterans in the Nittany Lions’ running back room despite being incoming sophomores. Subsequently, they’re leaders within Penn State’s offense, which has a learning process of its own.

“I think that the world of an older guy being a leader is gone,” Seider said. “When you’re a sophomore, you're already a leader.”

Stepping into a leadership role can be challenging, and has been challenging for Allen this offseason. With the loss of veteran running back Keyvone Lee to the transfer portal, it’s on Singleton and Allen to be the vocal guys in the room.

A few other players on the roster have undergone weight changes over the course of the offseason. The running backs aren’t an exception.

Physically, Singleton has gained nine pounds since last season and is currently listed at 228 pounds.

However, Allen has undergone the largest change to his body. Allen weighed in at 218 pounds last season and was more of a bruising running back. Entering the Blue-White Game, Allen has cut down his weight to 201 pounds.

The running back nicknamed “Fat Man” isn’t so fat anymore and is trying to “get that burst.”

“I feel great. I feel explosive,” Allen said. “[I’m] just trying to get better every day … just keep trying to learn and get better.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE